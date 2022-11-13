AS many as 70 properties in the Granville Terrace/Lansdowne Terrace area of York, just off Hull Road, are without power this evening.
Northern Powergrid says the power cut has been caused by an 'unexpected problem' with cables or other electrical equipment serving the area.
The company says power is expected to be restored by about 11.15pm.
