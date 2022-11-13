York's annual Remembrance Sunday parade in honour of those who have fought in defence of their country took place in York today.
It marched up Coney Street, past the Mansion House and the Museum Gardens and over Lendal Bridge en route to Memorial Gardens, where the Lord Mayor of York Cllr David Carr and the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Jo Ropner led a wreath-laying ceremony.
Just before 11am the Last Post sounded, and there was a reading of the poem 'They Shall Not Be Forgotten', ahead of a two minute's silence.
The wreath laying followed.
Here we tell the story of the morning in pictures...
