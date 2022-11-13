York's annual Remembrance Sunday parade in honour of those who have fought in defence of their country took place in York today.

It marched up Coney Street, past the Mansion House and the Museum Gardens and over Lendal Bridge en route to Memorial Gardens, where the Lord Mayor of York Cllr David Carr and the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Jo Ropner led a wreath-laying ceremony.

Just before 11am the Last Post sounded, and there was a reading of the poem 'They Shall Not Be Forgotten', ahead of a two minute's silence.

The wreath laying followed.

Here we tell the story of the morning in pictures...

The parade reaches St Helen's Square (Image: Stephen Lewis)

It marches past the Mansion House... (Image: Stephen Lewis)

... and then past Museum Gardens (Image: Stephen Lewis)

The parade marched across Lendal Bridge (Image: Stephen Lewis)

...before heading for Memorial Gardens (Image: Stephen Lewis)

The Last Post was played and a two-minutes silence was held in Memorial Gardens at 11am... (Image: Stephen Lewis)

... before wreaths were laid at the base of the war memorial (Image: Stephen Lewis)