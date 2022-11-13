A 59-year-old man was rescued from a smoke-filled home in Acomb in the early hours this morning.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus went into the building in Thoresby Road just after 3.30am and helped the man outside, where he was given first aid.

A second, 34-year-old man, managed to get out of the building himself.

Firefighters were alerted when a neighbour's fire alarm went off.

"Acomb and York crews responded to a fire alarm activation in a domestic premises," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.

"The adjacent premises was found to be heavily smoke logged with smoke percolating through the property and activating the smoke alarm of the original caller.

"Firecrew wearing breathing apparatus entered the smoke filled adjacent premises and led one male aged 59 years to safety, gave first aid for slight smoke inhalation, and advised he seek medical attention later if required as he declined Ambulance attendance.

"A second male, aged 34 years, walked to safety by himself."

The smoke was vcaused by a pan of chicken which had been left unattended on a hob and had boiled dry

Firefighters moved the pan outside and ventilated the building.