A person has been left seriously injured following what has been described as a 'serious incident' beside the River Ouse near the Millennium Bridge this evening.

A section of riverside path between the bridge and Rowntree Park has been cordoned off, and police sniffer dogs were still searching the area in gathering fog at 10pm.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service received a call at 7.06pm this evening.

A spokesperson said a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance and the air ambulance all attended at the scene.

"There has been a serious incident which has left a patient seriously injured," a spoksperson for the ambulance service confirmed.

"The police are involved and are now leading on this investigation."

The scene on the riverside near Rowntree Park this evening. The area has been cordoned off and police sniffer dogs were still searching at 10pm (Image: Stephen Lewis)