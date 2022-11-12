A BURST water main has led to minor flooding of the entrance road to York police station and adjacent student accommodation

Water is pouring out through a manhole cover in the pavement in Fulford Road, near the Fulford Arms pub and adjacent Frederick House student accommodation.

The water is running along the gutter in the main road, and then down a slope towards the police station and entrance to the student flats complex, where is it gathering in pools. However, both buildings remain accessible.

A Yorkshire Water employee said the burst had been reported yesterday and would be repaired by next Thursday.

The company currently has a hosepipe ban in force across the region, including York, after reservoirs fell below half-full in the late summer following dry weather.