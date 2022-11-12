Firefighters were called out to tackle a damaged gas main in Wheldrake which was leaking gas.
Fire crews from York and Acomb were able to isolate the gas leak, in the village's Main Street, at just after 3.30pm this afternoon.
"The incident was left for the gas board," a fire service spokesperson said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here