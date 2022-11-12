Firefighters 'rescued' a man who had got locked into York Cemetery this afternoon.

The man managed to flag them down as they were driving past along Cemetery Road.

They used an extendable ladder to help him climb out of the cemetery.

The incident happened at 4.26pm - just as it was starting to get dark.

"A crew from York were flagged down by a male who had been accidentally locked in a cemetery," a spokesperson for the fire service said.

"Crews used a triple extension ladder to enable the male to climb out of the cemetery."