POCKLINGTON'S four-day heritage festival at the Burnby Hall community hall next week will include an archaeology conference, a pop-up museum - and a 'beanfeast' of Celtic music and song.

The 'Heritage Beanfeast' from 6.30pm on Friday is described as being a 'unique evening of Celtic history, music, food and entertainment'.

It will include an Iron Age recipe supper, archaeologist Dr Peter Halkon giving a talk about the district's prehistoric archaeology, Shiptonthorpe-based performers Haigha enacting Celtic stories and poetry, and Peter Halkon then joining folk band Shiftipig to play a night of Celtic and Irish music and song.

Beanfeast tickets are available online via Eventbrite and locally from Moonlight Bedrooms in Railway Street and from the Burnby Hall Gardens visitor centre, priced £15.

But the Beanfeast is just one element of the four-day heritage festival, which runs from Wednesday November 16 to Saturday November 19 in the Burnby Hall community hall.

Throughout the festival there will be a pop-up museum of local archaeology artefacts, along with exhibitions and information about the district's history.

The heritage festival opens on Wednesday with a daytime conference titled 'Recent Developments in Archaeology in Eastern Yorkshire', with conference tickets £8 via Eventbrite.

Saturday's final day, meanwhile, is a special family day, with Celtic dressing up, face painting, children's archaeology taster activities and workbooks, and a Pocklington horrible history walk outlining some of the town's more gruesome stories.

The Pocklington District Heritage Festival has been supported by an East Riding Council's Do It For East Yorkshire Community Grant.