York cadets were out in York city centre today - fundraising for the British Legion's poppy appeal under the approving gaze of the new statue of Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster.

Fiona McCallion took this photo of members of B Company Cadets in front of the Minster at just after 2pm.

"It shows three of our cadets outside the new statue of HM Queen Elizabeth at the front of York Minster," Fiona said.

"They are supporting the Royal British Legion's annual Poppy Appeal, and have been receiving a very warm response from members of the public!"