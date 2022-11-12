A York paramedic whose tiny niece died after being born prematurely at just 20 weeks old is running 5kms a day throughout this month to raise money for the refurbishment of York Hospital's maternity unit bereavement suite.

Sam Thompson, who is based at the Yorkshire Ambulance Service's Haxby station, was able to see his niece Diva for a few precious minutes before she died at York Hospital on August 10.

Diva was named by her sister Mia, the daughter of Sam's sister Chloe Thompson and her partner Tommy Fawdington.

Sam said staff at the bereavement suite were 'absolutely fabulous' with Chloe and her family as they struggled to come to terms with their loss.

"They were just amazing," he said. "And I just wanted to give something back, take some of the pain away and have something to focus on."

Sam Thompson in his day job as a paramedic (Image: Supplied)

Every day this month Sam is running £5km, from his home in Skelton down to Rawcliffe and the River Ouse and back.

Because as a paramedic he often works 12 hour shifts or longer, it often means getting up at the crack of dawn, as early as 4am.

But he's determined to keep going all month - aiming to run 150kms altogether by the end of November.

"I'll be fit by Christmas!" he joked.

Sam and Chloe's mum Gill Horn, from Osbaldwick, said the money Sam raised would be going to York Hospital's Butterfly Appeal, to raise money for a new maternity bereavement suite.

A JustGiving page set up for the appeal says: "Every week at York Hospital a family will learn that their baby is unlikely to survive birth.

"We know there is nothing that can take away the pain for these families following a late pregnancy loss, stillbirth or death of their baby soon after birth, but we also know how precious those few hours or days can be before they have to say their final goodbyes.

"At York Hospital, staff are grateful to have a designated room for parents to use and stay in with their baby.

"However, it is just a room at present. It's quite small and functional and we know it has the potential to be much better.

"We want to provide the families who will sadly suffer a loss of their baby at our hospital each year somewhere they feel safe and cared for.

"We want them to have somewhere comfortable and quiet to sleep, somewhere with space to walk and space to sit, somewhere with access to fresh air, somewhere they can have family visit and somewhere we can give them quality time to start to say goodbye to their baby and begin their journey of grief."

Liz Ross, the Head of Midwifery at York Hospital, said: "We know from talking to families who have used our existing space, how important these facilities are and that having a new maternity bereavement suite will give our families the best possible experience at one of the worst times of their lives."

Sam says he initially set himself a target of raising £500 towards the appeal.

"But I've raised £1,100 already!" he said.

Donate to the Butterfly Appeal at justgiving.com/campaign/butterflyappeal