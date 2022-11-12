A car collided with a barrier in a York shopping centre today.

Westfield ward councillor Andrew Waller posted this dramatic photograph from Front Street in Acomb just after 12 midday today.

He wrote: "Accident on Front Street with car driving into barrier. Suggestion road may be closed in near future."

Cllr Waller told The Press he had returned to the scene at 1pm, by which time the car was being towed away.

He said his understanding was that there had just been the driver in the car. "My understanding is that they have not been hurt," he said.

Cllr Waller said the incident happened at the junction of Front Street and Green Lane, where there is ongoing work to refurbish a pedestrian crossing.

The road is reduced to a single lane with traffic lights as a result of the work.