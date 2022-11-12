Firefighters helped with the clean-up operation after a beer tanker overturned in Tadcaster.
The incident happened at 2.53pm yesterday on the A659 at Tadcaster.
"Crews were mobilised to an overturned goods vehicle carrying ale," a spokesperspon for North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said.
"500L of diesel leaked into surrounding foliage. Crews assisted with clearing up the spillage and assisted police at the scene."
