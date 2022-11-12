Firefighters from across the district tackled what has been described as a 'serious fire' at an industrial site in the Burn area of Selby yesterday.

These images were posted on Twitter by Station Manager Tony Walker, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service's station manager for York, Selby and Tadcaster.

"Pumps from across the district plus our colleagues from Snaith ...dealt with a serious fire in the Burn area of Selby," Tony Tweeted.

"No injuries but significant damage to the industrial site. Cause now under investigation."