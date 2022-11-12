Firefighters from across the district tackled what has been described as a 'serious fire' at an industrial site in the Burn area of Selby yesterday.
These images were posted on Twitter by Station Manager Tony Walker, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service's station manager for York, Selby and Tadcaster.
"Pumps from across the district plus our colleagues from Snaith ...dealt with a serious fire in the Burn area of Selby," Tony Tweeted.
"No injuries but significant damage to the industrial site. Cause now under investigation."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here