A member of the public came to the help of a police officer who was trying to arrest a man on a York cycle track.

The incident happened at about 3pm yesterday afternoon on the cycle track under Haxby Road.

"The officer was attempting to detain a male for a search, but the male decided he did not want to stay and oblige," North Yorkshire Police posted on Facebook.

"It was fairly busy at the time of the incident, and this was seen by a few people. Thankfully one of them intervened and the male was arrested.

"He is in custody for assault (on) an emergency worker and other offences."

The member of the public who helped out 'disappeared just as quickly as he had arrived, and his details are a mystery', the post added, before adding 'thank you'.