A YORK schoolgirl whose birth revolved around the number 11 celebrated her 11th birthday today.

Jane Jones said her granddaughter Martha Simpson was born at just after 11.11pm on 11/11/2011 at York Hospital.

She said Martha, who lives in Copmanthorpe and attends Copmanthorpe Junior School, and has a younger sister, Scarlett, aged 8, was celebrating by having a sleepover with four friends tonight.