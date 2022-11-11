A YORK schoolgirl whose birth revolved around the number 11 celebrated her 11th birthday today.
Jane Jones said her granddaughter Martha Simpson was born at just after 11.11pm on 11/11/2011 at York Hospital.
She said Martha, who lives in Copmanthorpe and attends Copmanthorpe Junior School, and has a younger sister, Scarlett, aged 8, was celebrating by having a sleepover with four friends tonight.
