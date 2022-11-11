A MEMBER of the public came to the assistance of a police officer on a York cycle track today as he sought to detain a man.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted this evening: "Thank you to the member of the public who came to the assistance of one of our officers on the cycle track under Haxby Road this afternoon."
The force said that a male suspect was arrested for the assault of an emergency worker as well as the offence which he was being detained for.
