Everyday life on the Castle Howard Estate will be put in the spotlight from this Saturday in Channel 4 in a new four-part series, Castle Howard: Through the Seasons.

The TV series follows the staff, visitors, and residents of iconic Baroque stately home, family home to Honourable Nicholas and Victoria Howard.

Nicholas and Victoria welcome the Channel 4 team into their private living quarters, going behind-the-scenes on the every-day operation of the wider Estate.

Pictured: Mr & Mrs Howard standing in front of Christmas tree

Castle Howard: Through the Seasons follows life from Easter to Christmas, capturing how the team managed the hottest summer on record, preparations for a spooky Halloween experience and the installation of the iconic 26-foot Christmas tree, plus pesky peacocks, puppies, and sheep also make entertaining cameos.

Cameras also follow the Castle Howard staff, from the senior management team to the housekeepers and gardeners, who demonstrate what life is really like for the team that work there.

Pictured: Vicky and Nick Howard stood smiling outside Castle Howard

The documentary follows up from Channel 4’s Christmas at Castle Howard episode, which spotlighted 2021’s Christmas in Narnia event. Castle Howard: Through the Seasons will track preparations for 2022’s theme, Into the Woods: A Fairytale Christmas, including the design, creation, and installation of the spectacular experience.

The first episode, Spring, premieres on Saturday, November 12, 8pm on Channel 4. The series is planned to continue weekly for four weeks.