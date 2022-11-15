DEMAND for food parcels from York’s food banks has more than doubled in a year, latest figures have revealed.

Seven foodbanks run by the Trussell Trust in York handed out 4,167 parcels in the six months to the end of September - up 103 per cent from 2,051 over the same period in 2021.

The number of parcels handed out nationwide soared to more than 1.2 million over the same period – a 33 per cent increase on April to September 2021.

The figures have been released as a "tsunami of need" is said to be gripping the UK, with demand outstripping donations for the first time.

Emma Revie, chief executive at the Trussell Trust, said this winter is set to be "the hardest yet" for food banks and those they support.

“We know that with the right support and a stable and sufficient income, people don’t need to turn to food banks for support," she added.

"Over the last few years, the Government has acted to protect people who are struggling, and this action has made a difference.

"They must now act again: with swift support now to help people through the winter, and with vision for the longer-term to ensure that social security is always enough to weather challenging times."

The unprecedented levels of demand for support have arisen following hikes in the cost of fuel, food and heating.

The trust says that in the last six months, nearly 330,000 people have been referred to a food bank for the first time.

A recent survey by the charity found that one in five food bank users were from working households.

York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell said the York figures showed an 'exponential rise' in the amount of food parcels being delivered to those in need; with demand outstripping supply.

"The Government must take ownership of the cost-of-living scandal that was created in Downing Steet, they crashed the pound and with it, the economy," she said.

“Inequality will continue to rise over this winter as a result of the Tories' disastrous policies. Children going to school hungry and without adequate clothing, is heart-breaking, made worse because it is a political choice.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Work and Pensions said the Government was directly supporting households in need following the aftershocks from the pandemic and Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, including sending another Cost-of-Living Payment this month.

“Our extensive immediate support for families also includes our Energy Price Guarantee, saving around £700 for a typical household over winter and our Household Support Fund, combined with longer-term changes such as altering Universal Credit to help people keep £1,000 more of what they earn every year," they added.