SPARKS were flying during a police chase through the streets of York, which led to a man being arrested.

North Yorkshire Polic say that at just before 2am this morning (November 11) roads policing officers were on mobile patrol when they noticed a vehicle which they thought was acting suspiciously on Gale Lane in Acomb.

The vehicle appeared to turn off on to a side street at the last moment when it spotted the marked police patrol. Officers illuminated their blue lights and two-tone siren to request the vehicle to stop. However, it made off at high speed.

The Force Control Room sent further units to the area immediately and the police helicopter (NPAS) was scrambled.

The vehicle was driven in such a manner that smoke was coming from its wheels when it negotiated junctions and even sparks were seen during the pursuit. It eventually stopped when the driver lost control on the junction of Foxwood Lane and Beagle Ridge Drive.

A police spokesman said: "The drive ran away but our officers were hot on his heels. A student officer detained him a short time later. That’s top work for one of the new rookies.

"A search of the vehicle recovered a substantial amount of cash and a quantity of what is suspected to be a class-A drug.

"A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed drug drive limit, possession of a class-A drug, fail to stop, driving with no license and possessing criminal property. He currently remains in police custody.

"Enquiries are ongoing to locate a second occupant who was believed to be in the vehicle."