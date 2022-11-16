MONDAY, November 17, 1997 was the beginning of a new chapter in my life.

It marked the first day of a new job at the then Yorkshire Evening Press.

I was still in my 20s and had been a journalist for five years, with spells at The Oxford Mail and the Cambridge Evening News as well as a feature writer on That's Life magazine in London.

Amazingly, after a quarter of a century, I am still here in York working as a journalist on the local paper.

Work life and personal life have changed almost beyond recognition in those 25 years, but one thing has remained constant: the satisfaction of telling stories to readers.

Today, we tell those stories in a variety of ways. In 1997, journalists were just starting to use the Internet and email. I'm not sure I even had a mobile phone!

Fast forward 25 years and no journalist could operate without digital skills and equipment.

A good example of this is how we covered the visit of King Charles to York.

I remember covering the Queen's last visit to York in 2012 - my task was to go to Micklegate and speak to people in the crowd then write a colourful piece capturing the atmosphere of the day.

Last week, I was stationed at the same spot in Micklegate, and still had to interview people for my newspaper story, but I was also taking photos, video, and even recorded a Facebook live, where I had to broadcast the arrival of the King through Micklegate Bar to our social media followers. I also posted photos and videos on twitter and The Press Instagram account.

Journalists have always had lots of skills, from interviewing, writing, editing, designing and the like - but now they have to master digital ones too.

But I love it. It's just another way of telling stories - and reaching different audiences.

I couldn't begin to count how many stories I have written over the years for The Press, but it must be thousands.

Back in 1997, I was the reporter for Easingwold, then moved to the features desk where I was the women's editor for 20 years. I've also been part of the paper's restaurant reviewing team and still report on new openings in York today.

Currently, I am the community content editor - basically charged with sourcing stories from readers and encouraging their engagement with The Press. So if you have a story for us, do get in touch!

Variety is one of the big plusses of being a journalist - no two days are quite the same. As a feature writer I spent two decades writing about all kinds of things - from topical issues to trying out the weird and bizarre. I've been covered in chocolate for an Easter beauty treatment; tried Bollywood dancing; gone to laughter therapy; learned to make sushi; had a go at clay pigeon shooting; milked a cow; gone to Royal Ascot for the day; had lunch at The Ritz, and had a Viking read my runes.

Of course, I don't remember all the articles I have written since 1997, but some I will never forget. So here's a list of some of my favourites:

1. Day at Brookside.

I'd been a fan of the Channel 4 soap since my teens so jumped at the chance to go to Liverpool for the day and interview the cast of Brookside. A highlight was getting my photo taken with Claire Sweeney, who many people said was my lookalike. I had to chuckle when I was leaving the set and actor Steven Pinder, who played Max Farnham, shouted over to me, thinking I was Claire!

2. Cooking lunch for Raymond Blanc

I'd met Raymond Blanc when he opened his Brasserie Blanc in Leeds, but in 2011 I was invited to visit his gastronomic HQ, Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, in Oxfordshire to dine at the restaurant then attend the cookery school the following day. At the school, we were tasked with preparing the great chef's lunch. I was surprised; it was nothing too fancy: poule au pot; basically chicken and veg cooked in a broth! He came into the kitchen after lunch to thank all the 'students' and pose for selfies.

3. A wedding to remember

Clare Dennis and Tony Humphreys at their York wedding in 2006

In 2006, I interviewed York couple Clare Dennis and Tony Humphreys several times ahead of their wedding.

When they tied the knot at York Register Office that sunny June day, Clare was stepping into the record books as the first person in York to have been married as both a man and a woman.

Clare had been born male and been married to a woman. After surgery to change her sex, she met Tony and after 12 years together was able to marry the man she loved. This was only made possible because the law had recently been changed enabling transsexuals to have their new gender recorded on their birth certificate.

The law on same sex marriage in England was introduced in 2014.

Clare and Tony were brave trailblazers, and it was a real honour to be invited to their big day.

4. Campaign success

When I first arrived at York, I was assigned Easingwold and the A19 corridor as my 'patch'. One story I covered was a campaign by residents in East Lane which links Shipton-by-Beningbrough with Wigginton Road, to stop lorries using it as a rat run. I covered every twist and turn in the saga and it was great news to report when the residents finally won their victory. The Press has run many campaigns over the years and remains committed to bringing to greater attention the issues that really matter to communities.

5. Meeting surrogate mum Julie Fisher

Julie Fisher, left, a surrogate mum from Tadcaster photographed in 2004

I'll never forget meeting dinner lady Julie Fisher, a young mum from Tadcaster, who was having a second surrogate baby for a couple who couldn't conceive. It was particularly poignant for me because I had my daughter through surrogacy. You often only hear about surrogacy when it goes wrong, but for scores of people every year it goes perfectly smoothly. Having a baby for someone else is the ultimate selfless act. I have met and interviewed many celebrities in my career, but I much prefer telling the stories of people like Julie. Seemingly 'ordinary' people doing extraordinary things - well you just have to admire that. These have always been my favourite stories to tell - and I hope I am able to tell many more in the years to come.