Goathland may be famous for many things, the beautiful moors, the Steam Railway, Heartbeat and Harry Potter fame, but more recently it is making a mark on the map as a destination for award winning food, at new restaurant the Homestead Kitchen.

The relaxed fine dining restaurant was opened in November 2021, and was the realisation of a dream for Chef Peter Neville and his partner Cecily Fearnley.

Having spent most of his adult life in the industry, Peter has built up a solid reputation as a skilled and creative chef, having worked under Michelin starred chefs Claude Bosi and Andrew Pern.

For the last 12 years he co-owned The Pheasant Hotel in Harome, a thriving country boutique hotel. They are also joined by Peter Hall, as head chef.

The “two Petes” have worked together previously, and Hall has experience of cooking at the 3 Michelin starred ‘Benu’ which is reputedly one of the best restaurants in America, as well as working under Phil Howard at the two Michelin starred ‘The Square’ restaurant in London.

When a beautiful property in Goathland that had at one time been a restaurant became available, an opportunity presented itself for Peter to put his individual stamp on a new business and for his partner Cecily to 'come home' to raise their family and introduce Peter to the beloved village in which she had grown up.

Opening a new restaurant in the winter of a global pandemic may not seem like the best idea to some, however within 3 months they were featured in the MICHELIN guide which was a great boost.

Over the last 12 months business has steadily grown, and the latest accolades come in the form of 2 awards at this month’s Deliciously Yorkshire Awards.

The couple brought home Best New Business and also Best Use of Local Produce on a Menu. Commenting on their decision to give the Homestead given the award for Best Use of Local Produce on a Menu, the judging panel praised Cecily and Peter for their clear connection to the local landscape, their ethos and communication of provenance as well as their dedication to local sourcing which they described as “outstanding”.

They commented:“From harvesting their own vegetables, to selecting quality local ingredients which are then treated with the utmost care, this respect and simplicity is a winning combination – Yorkshire pride and passion on a plate – bravo!”

Cecily said: “We were absolutely thrilled to be recognised at the awards, this is more than just a business for us, it’s our home and our passion.

“Trying to get a business up and running with two young children has been a real test, we are fortunate to have an amazing team behind us, not just our staff, but also friends and family who all help out when needed”

For details about The Homestead, go to: www.thehomesteadgoathland.com