A WOMAN who had to learn to walk again after a near-fatal car crash in North Yorkshire is to appear in a TV series.

Viv Crosier was travelling home from work when a van pulled out from a junction in front of her near Slingsby, near Malton in Ryedale.

Unable to stop, she crashed into the side of the van at 40mph suffering multiple injuries. The 60-year-old was trapped in her crumpled car for over an hour as emergency services worked to stabilise her before cutting her free from the wreckage.

Viv's near-fatal car accident will feature in the next episode of Helicopter ER - the reality TV series featuring the work of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Extremely grateful for the support from the emergency services team and the public, Viv from Malton, said: “Everybody was absolutely incredible, so kind and reassuring.

“It was a hot day in mid-July, and it was overwhelming and scary. One lady got straight in the car to help me, and she didn't know what was state the car was in, but she didn't think twice.

“The way the emergency services worked together was brilliant. I'm so thankful.”

Being an hour's drive from a major trauma centre, Yorkshire Air Ambulance flew Viv within 15 minutes to Leeds General Infirmary.

Scans revealed the Weighbridge Operator had broken her back, her right ankle and foot. She was in the hospital for 7 days and underwent surgery 11 months later for her ankle.

She had to learn to walk again after her injuries, with family and friends supporting her on her long rehabilitation journey. Viv has now returned to work at Ian Mosey Feeds after 15 months and is finally returning to normality.

Viv Crosier is now back at work after a long rehabilitation process (Image: Helicopter ER)

Viv’s story features in Tuesday’s episode of Helicopter ER, the award-winning UKTV Programme which follows the life-saving work of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Episode 9, which airs on Really, also features a man who went into cardiac arrest whilst playing golf, a farmer who was crushed by one of her cows and a pensioner who drove into a house after an automatic gearbox mix-up.

Serving a population of approximately five million people across Yorkshire’s four million acres, the charity operates two air ambulances from airbases at The Nostell Priory Estate near Wakefield and RAF Topcliffe near Thirsk, plus two Rapid Response Vehicles.

The rapid response air emergency service needs to raise £19,000 every day to keep its two helicopters flying.

To find out more about the work of the Air Ambulance go to: www.yorkshireairambulance.org.uk