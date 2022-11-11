PLANS for a new 57-bedroom care home in York - and up to six rugby pitches - have been unveiled.

Care home builder Yorkare Homes says the Lime Trees development off Shipton Road will help meet growing demand for care in York, as well as creating more than 70 jobs.

A spokesperson said an application will be submitted to City of York Council on behalf of joint applicants Yorkare Homes and York Sports Club.

"As part of the planning application, Yorkare Homes will be gifting York Sports Club with new RFU standard junior sports pitches, responding to the need and growing demand for junior boys’ and girls’ rugby, and enhancing accessibility for juniors into sports within the local area," they said.

"The company is asking the community for feedback on its draft plans for the purpose-built state-of-the-art Care Home on the Lime Trees site, a former NHS building that has been untouched and unoccupied for over 18 months.

"Local communities will be at the heart of plans to make sure that their new developments in the area are beautiful and well-designed.

"The proposed scheme will contribute to a recognised local need for care home facilities, and specialist dementia care and will provide high-end sporting facilities for the local communities and younger generations."

York Sports Club chair Nick Elliot said such new multi-purpose pitches would be 'very helpful' as it tried to encourage more children, especially girls, to play rugby in York.

“At the moment, we have a thriving junior section with around 350 boys and girls playing sports regularly at Clifton Park," he said.

"These plans will only enhance this and help us to improve as we hope to inspire future generations to be active and healthy.

“The new pitches will also allow us to look at playing different sports at Clifton Park along with working with local charities to establish a safe area and support for adults and children with Mental health issues."

Laurence Garton, of Yorkare Homes, said the proposals included 57 ensuite bedrooms, luxury social spaces, dayrooms, flexible space for activities, lounges, and dining areas and extensive outdoor garden space with wider landscaping which would limit views to and from the site.

“Our draft plans have been sensitively designed to reflect the surrounding area, taking into consideration biodiversity and that this is a brownfield site that we will beautifully develop," he said.

"We are engaging with the City of York Council to help ensure this proposal meets existing needs."

The public consultation will be held at York Sports Club on Monday, November 14, between 4 pm and 7 pm and is open to the public. Floor and site plans will be presented, and Yorkare Homes and the York Sports Club representatives will be available.