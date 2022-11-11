A WELL-KNOWN York funeral directors is set to host a memorial Christmas service and wreath making class.

J Rymer Funeral Directors in Penley's Grove Street in The Groves, York will be holding their special annual memorial Christmas service next month to commemorate loved ones who have passed away in the community in 2022.

The service will be held on Tuesday, December 13 at 7pm at York City Church, Gillygate, York.

Members of the local community are also invited to attend a Christmas wreath making workshop which will take place at The Harriet Centre at York Cemetery, Cemetery Road, on Friday, November 25.

J Rymer Funeral Directors in Penley's Grove Street (Image: J Rymer Funeral Directors)

Richard Jackson, business leader for the firm, said:“We are delighted that we can once again host our memorial Christmas service and offer a place for reflection this Christmas for families in our community who have lost a loved one.

“Refreshments will be provided, including tea, coffee, and mince pies.

“We are also delighted to announce that we’ll be holding a Christmas wreath making workshop on Friday, November 25 at The Harriet Centre at York Cemetery, Cemetery Road in York. We are offering this workshop at £20 per person with all monies being donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

“The workshop will be delivered by professional florist, Heather Tong, who will teach attendees how to use natural greenery and trimmings to create a beautiful Christmas wreath for their front door.

“Places are limited for the workshop so please call J Rymer Funeral Directors on 01904 624320 to secure your place.

“There’s no need to register for the memorial Christmas service, just turn up on the evening and our team will be more than happy to welcome you.”