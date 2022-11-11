Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he will look into a bid for government money to create ‘green’ jobs in York and other parts of North Yorkshire.

His pledge came after a question from York Central MP Rachael Maskell as MPs debated the COP27 conference on ‘Climate Change.’

The Labour MP raised the issue of BioYorkshire, which involves the University of York, Askham Bryan College and Fera, a research organisation that is a partnership between central government and Capita Plc. BioYorkshire aims to create jobs in the environmental and biosciences sector.

Ms Maskell said: “The Prime Minister has a challenge in getting money out of the door. The BioYorkshire project, which will bring transformation—it is the biggest green new deal before the Government—needs funding, which has been committed but, two years down the line, not released.

“When will he bring that funding forward for the transition to the technologies of the future that we need to address climate change?

Mr Sunak replied: “I agree with the honourable lady that we need to invest in innovation. That is why we have a £1 billion net zero innovation portfolio, because ultimately it will be the technologies of the future that will help us solve this problem. If she writes to me, I will be happy to look into that specific bid.”