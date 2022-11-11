A New Year date has been set for the opening of York’s latest local library.

The new library for Haxby and Wigginton will open from Tuesday 3 January in the former Oaken Grove Community Centre in Reid Park.

The library is a partnership between City of York Council, Explore York Library and Archives, and Haxby & Wigginton Youth & Community Association.

It replaces the old library in Haxby and Wigginton, which closed in 2016 on public safety grounds.

The library is part of a £7.7m council initiative that will also create a new £5m library learning centre in Clifton and also improve Acomb library.

The new library will open six days a week and include a new reading café at the front, run by Explore, which will offer hot meals and an outdoor terraced area. At the back, will be community rooms for hire.

The library also promises free PCs available to book, 10,000 books to borrow, and extended free public wi-fi.

The fabric of the building has been improved with a new roof, refurbished toilets and reconfigured rooms, featuring better acoustics.

The building is also better insulated, there is LED lighting throughout and aluminium double-glazed windows will also improve its appearance. It also has more efficient heating.

Councillor Darryl Smalley, Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities at City of York Council, said: “This initiative is an exciting collaboration. Through significant investment in a valued community building, we can put a library back at the heart of the local community, and support local residents of all ages to foster their love of lifelong learning. This is York once again bucking the trend – I’m immensely proud that we are a city opening libraries and investing in community spaces, not closing them.”

Sarah Garbacz, Chief Operating Officer for Explore York Libraries and Archives, said: “We cannot wait to open our doors and welcome back our customers, old and new. As well as a brand new reading café and more books, our fantastic programme of high quality family events and activities will return, from Rhymetimes for under 5s and Lego clubs for children, to craft clubs and author events for adults. It’s really great news to be back bringing the community of Haxby & Wigginton together.”

Lisa Wellington, Community Services Manager for Haxby & Wigginton Youth & Community Association at Oaken Grove, said:”We are very much looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the Centre and thank our users for their patience during the closure. Our Youth Team will be resuming youth sessions in the new improved building and we are keen to relaunch our varied programme of activities.

“It is an important milestone in the life of HWYCA and Oaken Grove as we continue our partnership with Explore, and thank all those involved in bringing this exciting development to fruition.”