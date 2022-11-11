RONNIE O’SULLIVAN is the odds-on favourite to win the 2022 Cazoo UK Championship, listed at 4/1 odds by four bookmakers.

The UK Championship, one of snooker’s Triple Crown events, will kick off at the Barbican Centre tomorrow.

PaddyPower, Betfair, BoyleSports and Sporting Index have all listed O’Sullivan as the favourite to win the prestigious tournament.

The 46-year-old has won seven UK Championship titles across his illustrious career, his latest triumph coming in 2018 when he beat Mark Allen.

Neil Robertson is listed at odds of 5/1 to win it all by PaddyPower, the Australian having last won at the Barbican in 2018.

Judd Trump and Mark Selby are also among the bookies’ favourites, listed at odds of 5/1 and 9/1 respectively.

Defending champion Zhao Xintong, who won the competition last year after beating Luca Brecel 10-5 in the final, is listed at odds of 18/1 to win for the second successive year.

In the first round, O’Sullivan will take on Matthew Stevens as Robertson competes against Englishman Joe Perry.

Defending champion Xintong will face Sam Craigie, while Trump plays Xiao Guodong and Selby takes on Iranian star Hossein Vafaei.

Elsewhere in the first round, Ryan Day will take on Jimmy White and Mark Allen will face Jordan Brown as Kyren Wilson plays Matthew Selt.

Jack Lisowski will go against Xu Si and David Gilbert faces Shaun Murphy.

Liam Highfield, who eliminated Melbourne star Ash Hugill in qualifying, takes on Stuart Bingham, Brecel will face Lyu Haotian as John Higgins battles Tom Ford.

Mark Williams will take on Jamie Clarke, Barry Hawkins will go against Din Junhui and Yan Bingtao is set to face Zhou Yuelong.

Tickets for certain days of the Championship are still available here.