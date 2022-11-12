YORK is preparing to honour those who gave their lives for their country.

On Remembrance Sunday, November 13, 150 ex-forces personell of the Royal British Legion will come together for a service and parade at the City Memorial Gardens.

A Royal British Legion spokesperson said: "As we pay tribute to those who have served and sacrificed during Remembrance this year, we hope you will show your support to all our amazing Poppy Appeal collectors in your local communities.

"Without our partners, volunteers and without you, we wouldn't be able to continue supporting serving and ex- serving men and women, and their families."

St Peter’s School, in Clifton, will host York’s Festival of Remembrance on Sunday afternoon, which will see a parade of uniformed cadets.

This year’s festival will have two major themes – ‘farewell to our longest serving Commander in Chief, and the 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict’.

The event will see local performers and choirs, including York Railway Institute Band, folk singer songwriter Stan Graham, the Community Chorus of Haxby & Wigginton, and and soloist Jessa Liversidge.

The Garden of Remembrance is also open near York Minster, in Duncombe Place.

York Minster is holding a Commemorative Service of Remembrance on Sunday, but you can choose to join online via a live stream on their YouTube channel.

Services to be held across North Yorkshire include one at the Church of St Peter and St Paul in Pickering from 2pm, which will be followed by a march of veterans and junior groups to the memorial hall and a wreath-laying ceremony.

Plus, a Remembrance parade will take place at Feversham Memorial in Helmsley, and a service will start just after 11am at Helmsley All Saints Church.

York residents are being warned there will be temporary road restrictions due to the Remembrance Sunday parade.

Central roads in York will be closed from 7am to 1pm during the Remembrance Sunday parade, and from 10.30am to 11.30am on Monday, November 14, during the Royal Salute.

In Copmanthorpe, Church Street and Main Street, and in Upper Poppleton, The Green, Main Steet and Station Road, will be closed for the parade from 10.45am to 11.20am.

In Elvington, Elvington Lane and Main Street will be closed from 10.15am to 12pm during the Remembrance parade.