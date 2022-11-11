A range of events are planned at North Yorkshire libraries next week to promote mental health and wellbeing.

Self Care Week runs from November 14 to the 20th and is a national campaign.

To mark Self Care Week 2022, Northallerton library is running a music fair from 10am to noon on Saturday November 19, plus a self-care crafting workshop from 2.30pm to 3.30pm on Tuesday November 15.

Malton library is hosting a journaling workshop from 11am to noon on Monday, November 14, and a MIND drop-in session from 1.30pm to 3.30pm on Tuesday November 15.

It is also running chair yoga, where yoga can be practiced while seated, from 4pm to 5pm on Wednesday November 16, and chair zumba from 10.30am to 11.30am on Saturday November 19.

Youth music development charity NYMAZ hosts a musical coffee morning at Scarborough library from 11am to 12.30pm on Wednesday November 16.

A slipper social event takes place from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Thursday November 17, where people can pick up a free pair of anti-slip slippers and stay for refreshments and a chat.

Finally, Harrogate library is running a drop-in health roadshow from 1pm to 4pm on Thursday November 17.

More details on Self Care Week and related events are available at local libraries.