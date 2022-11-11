HUNDREDS of students and their families gathered at York Minster for a special evening.

Last night (November 10) the University Centre at Askham Bryan College (UCAB) , on the outskirts of the city, celebrated students’ academic achievements with its graduation ceremony in the city's cathedral.

The higher education arm of Askham Bryan College, celebrated with this year’s graduates who received their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

The college is one of the largest UK education providers for specialist land-based education and offers courses at five campuses throughout the north of England, including its main campus in York.

The University Centre at Askham Bryan College (UCAB) students graduating at York Minster (Image: David Lindsay)

Tim Whitaker, the principal and chief executive officer, said: “We are incredibly proud to be celebrating our graduating students and were delighted to once again hold our graduation ceremony in the magnificent surroundings of York Minster.

"We are particularly proud of the achievement of this year’s students as they experienced the effects of the pandemic and yet successfully met the commitments of their studies throughout those challenging times. On behalf of the college, we wish all our graduates the very best as they move into their chosen careers.

"We look forward to hearing about their ongoing journey and the positive impact they have on issues such as food security, conservation, sustainability and the environment.”

The University Centre at Askham Bryan College (UCAB) flag bearer (Image: David Lindsay)

The ceremony’s guest speaker Adam Bedford, regional director of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) North East said: “It has never been a more important time for young people to be equipped with the qualifications, experiences and skills they need to enter the changing world of food and farming.

"It was an honour and a privilege to be asked to speak to the young people from Askham Bryan College at their graduation, and as a graduate of the college myself I share their passion and enthusiasm for the future as they set off on their careers in our brilliant industry and beyond.”

UCAB offers degree-level study in animal science and management, canine and feline management, wildlife and conservation, zoo and wildlife, equine science and management, veterinary nursing and ggriculture.

It is the only land-based college in the UK with Foundation Degree Awarding Powers (FDAP).

FDAP allows the college to create and tailor programmes and autonomously award its own named degrees up to, and including, Level 5 in the framework for Higher Education Qualifications for students studying with UCAB.