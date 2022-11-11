Customers at libraries across North Yorkshire can now gain free access to the 1921 Census for England and Wales.

This census, which provides a snapshot of life a century ago, was previously only available for paying subscribers but is now available for free at the library using the Find My Past Website.

Personal information shows the impact of the war on every family – who people were living with, where they were working and how relationships had been affected by the ‘Great War’ and other events

The 1921 census provides greater detail than any previous census, asking additional questions about marital status, employment and education.

Executive Member for Libraries Cllr Greg White said: “This is an invaluable resource, and I’m sure the fact that it is now freely available in communities across North Yorkshire will be welcomed by the county’s many family and local historians. This will be the last new census information made available until 2052.”

All library members are entitled to one hour’s free use of computers each day and subscriptions are available at £35 for unlimited access, for a year, or £20 for six months. It is free to join your library.