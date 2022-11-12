THE York woman who founded a charity 27 years ago in memory of her musical daughter – and has since seen it help thousands of sick children through the power of music – is stepping down.

Lesley Shatzberger's daughter Jessica died of a brain tumour in 1994, aged nine.

She set up Jessie’s Fund in 1995 and has run it ever since.

It helps children all over the UK who have serious illness or additional needs by using music as a form of communication, providing musical instruments and supported the recruitment of music therapists to 44 hospices across the UK, and trained over 730 care workers and staff to use music as a way to communicate.

Now the fund is to get a new Executive Director in the New Year, Rebecca Ellis, who began her career as a peripatetic music teacher in York before training to be a teacher for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

She comes to Jessie’s Fund from a role as assistant headteacher and special educational needs and disabilities coordinator in a Leeds primary school, and has seen first-hand the impact of music for communication and connection for children with additional needs and their families.

She said: "I am honoured to have the chance to work at Jessie's Fund and to be able to combine my passion for improving quality of life for children with life limiting illness and/or additional needs with my love of music.

"I can't wait to get started in the role, with support from Lesley and the team.'

Lesley said: "‘We could not have known, when we first bought some musical instruments for the children’s hospice in which our beautiful 9-year-old daughter had recently spent her last days, that Jessie’s Fund would grow to the established charity it is today, having helped thousands of children through the expressive power of music.

"Whilst Jessie’s Fund has been a labour of love, I have learned so much and met so many inspiring children and adults along the way that my view of music, and of life itself, has been profoundly changed. The ripples Jessie made all those years ago continue to make themselves gently felt. Thank you for your legacy, Jessie."

She said she was confident the charity would go forward in very safe hands.

Steven Burkeman, Chair of Trustees of Jessie’s Fund, said Lesley had built the charity from nothing to where it was today, helping countless children through the power of music.

‘After 27 wonderful years, Lesley is stepping down, to follow further pursuits and to spend more well-earned time with her extended family," he said.

"While we are so sad to lose her as the director of the charity, we are delighted that we have found Rebecca Ellis to become our new Executive Director."