York enjoyed another special visit last week as a nationwide campaign to help small businesses arrived in the city on the same day as King Charles.

Small Business Saturday’s Tour arrived in York on Wednesday and visited local business owners and community leaders, livestreaming their stories on social media.

The campaign, which is ten years old, included a visit to Ambiente Tapas,, the Cat’s Whiskers cat cafe, Zatchels and Born of Botanics..

A Small Business Happy Hour on Instagram also took place with giveaways from Rafi's Spicebox.

Zatchels of York senior manager Tammy Hullis said: “We were thrilled to be visited as part of the Small Business Saturday Tour 2022 and to have the opportunity to showcase our brand to their social media followers.”

Tammy told the Press: “The visit allowed us to talk about our small store on Stonegate in York where we sell handmade leather bags and satchels, made right here in the UK.

“It is so important to support small and independent businesses, they are the lifeblood of the high street. Buying from a small business supports the local community and economy.”

Ambiente Tapas Group Operations Manager, Rob Scott-South said: "We're delighted to be a part of small business Saturday. Independent businesses like ours are the lifeblood of a thriving city like York.

"We really hope that this exposure encourages even more people to support local indies. Spending money with members of IndieYork ensures sustainable growth and investment in the places that make York special.

Lily Cole, owner of the Cat’s Whiskers in Goodramgate told the Press it is vital people support small businesses,especially aftyer the lockdowns.

Lily added campaigns like Small Business Saturday also recognise the “Incredible hard work that everybody puts in behind the scenes from the owners to the staff.”

The tour, supported by BT Skills for Tomorrow, is visiting 23 towns and cities across the UK this mont. It had stopped off in Helmsley the day before it came to York.

It includes a fleet of environmentally-friendly vehicles, including an electric van and ‘delivery style’ pushbike.

Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday, said: “We were so delighted to visit York and celebrate all the fantastic businesses in the area.

“Small businesses are in the midst of an incredibly tough period so it was great to highlight the amazing contribution they make to the local area.”

Many entrepreneurs from across the region also took part in business mentoring and workshops, as part of a programme of online training and skills support that is being offered free by the campaign.

Small Business Saturday, which will feature small businesses promoting their actrivities is on Saturday December 3.

In the meantime, small businesses can book free workshops or one-to-one mentoring sessions via the ‘My Business Section’ on the Small Business Saturday website.