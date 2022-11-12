I AM surprised that Cllr Nigel Boddy thinks the statue has made the Queen too fat (Press, Letters November 11).

The niche on the west front of the Minster is quite broad in relation to its height. A slim statue would have looked rather lost in the space available.

By depicting Her Majesty in the bulky robes of the Noble Order of the Garter and adding a small column to display the Orb and Sceptre, an ensemble has been created which looks perfectly at home in the niche.

I think it is splendid.

Jim Fox

Aldwark,

York

...I HAD to laugh when I read the letter from Lib Dem councillor Nigel Boddy who had written to The Press from Darlington.

He doesn’t like the new statue of our Queen, unveiled this week at York Minster.

In fact he doesn’t like any statue of Barbara Castle, Mrs Thatcher, or Princess Diana, etc.

My reason for laughing was his letter reminded me of the very old joke, when interviewed an elderly driver stated: “no I’ve never been involved in a car accident, but I have seen plenty in my time”.

So all is wrong in the world for Clr Boddy, maybe SpecSavers could help him out.

Stuart Wilson,

Vesper Drive,

Acomb,

York