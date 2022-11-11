THIEVES have struck in a North Yorkshire village.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a burglary that occurred in Knayton near Thirsk last night (November 10).

They claim it happened at a property in Moor Rise between 6pm and 11.30pm.

The offenders have entered the property and removed several sets of keys.

A green Land Rover Discovery, a white Renault van, a Honda motorbike, and a purple mountain bike were all stolen.

The Land Rover and the Renault were recovered shortly after the incident.

The Honda motorbike and the purple moutain bike have not yet been recovered.

A police spokesman said: "We are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicles at the time of the incident or who has CCTV / dashcam footage which has captured the incident to come forward.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email charlotte.lancaster@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Charlotte Lancaster."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220200076