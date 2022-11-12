Motorists from York and North Yorkshire face large bills after they failed to respond to court summons and were convicted in their absence.

Charles Garforth, 45, of Principal Rise, Dringhouses, was ordered by Sheffield magistrates to pay £344 consisting of a £220 fine, a £34 statutory surcharge and £90 costs after he was convicted of speeding on the M1 near Sheffield, and was given three penalty points.

The cases involving the following car owners were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Roy Dixon, 75, of Kirkgate, Tadcaster was convicted of failure to tell police who was allegedly driving his car without consideration for other road users in Leeds and ordered to pay £1,014 consisting of a £660 fine, a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.

Erica Behringer, 48, of Derwent Road, Pickering, must pay £816 consisting of a £660 fine, a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs after she was convicted of failing to tell police who was driving her car when it was allegedly speeding in Leeds. She was given six penalty points.

Ahmar Pervez, 46, of Yorkersgate, Malton, was banned from driving for 18 months after he was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding in Bradford. He must pay £816 consisting of a £660 fine, a £66 surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.