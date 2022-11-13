A COUPLE from York are trying to tempt locals to come and try out their cheese nights.
Jodie and Gavin Wallace-Hill, who live in Sheriff Hutton, started running a monthly cheese night in York at the end of 2019, but then Covid put a stop to it.
Finally last month they started back up again with their new nights run by Homage 2 Fromage, a company which was started by a couple of friends from Harrogate who, during an evening in the pub, decided that the world (or at least Yorkshire) needed a fun, all you can eat with no pretentious wine pairings, cheese tasting event.
Now Jodie, a landscape gardener, and Gavin, a railway engineer, are back at The Old Bank pub in Lendal in York on the second Monday of the month with an array of different cheeses.
Jodie said: "We run the York night as well as trying some rural pop up nights to bring H2F to the countryside - we are running our first one in Easingwold at The York Hotel from 7pm-9.30pm on Tuesday (November 15). There are sister events in Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester and it is a really fun, relaxed and non-pretentious evening.
"Our next York event at The Old Bank is on Monday (November 14) and our Christmas night is on December 12 it in The Old Bank.
"It's a blind tasting, there are eight cheeses and you don't know what any of them are - you have a bit of them and keep going back until there isn't any left!
"You can drink what you like as it's a pub and you can get your drinks at the bar.
"The event is ticketed and it's £20 per person. Turn up hungry as there's plenty of cheese, plus crackers, chutneys and fruit, and guests always go home full, and often with a chunk of cheese to take away with them.
"The night is a great way to socialise and meet new people.
"It's just a really relaxed, really fun and informal night - people have even started bringing their own meat and olives!"
To book for events in York and Easingwold go to homage2fromage.co.uk/
