A COUPLE from York are trying to tempt locals to come and try out their cheese nights.

Jodie and Gavin Wallace-Hill, who live in Sheriff Hutton, started running a monthly cheese night in York at the end of 2019, but then Covid put a stop to it.

Finally last month they started back up again with their new nights run by Homage 2 Fromage, a company which was started by a couple of friends from Harrogate who, during an evening in the pub, decided that the world (or at least Yorkshire) needed a fun, all you can eat with no pretentious wine pairings, cheese tasting event.

Jodie and Gavin Wallace-Hill run Homage to Fromage at The Old Bank in York (Image: Homage to Fromage)

Now Jodie, a landscape gardener, and Gavin, a railway engineer, are back at The Old Bank pub in Lendal in York on the second Monday of the month with an array of different cheeses.

Jodie said: "We run the York night as well as trying some rural pop up nights to bring H2F to the countryside - we are running our first one in Easingwold at The York Hotel from 7pm-9.30pm on Tuesday (November 15). There are sister events in Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester and it is a really fun, relaxed and non-pretentious evening.

A selection of the cheeses at Homage to Fromage (Image: Homage to Fromage)

"Our next York event at The Old Bank is on Monday (November 14) and our Christmas night is on December 12 it in The Old Bank.

"It's a blind tasting, there are eight cheeses and you don't know what any of them are - you have a bit of them and keep going back until there isn't any left!

"You can drink what you like as it's a pub and you can get your drinks at the bar.

"The event is ticketed and it's £20 per person. Turn up hungry as there's plenty of cheese, plus crackers, chutneys and fruit, and guests always go home full, and often with a chunk of cheese to take away with them.

"The night is a great way to socialise and meet new people.

"It's just a really relaxed, really fun and informal night - people have even started bringing their own meat and olives!"

To book for events in York and Easingwold go to homage2fromage.co.uk/