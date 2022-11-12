A woman suffered “quite significant injuries” at the spa of a country hotel and wedding venue near York, a court was told.

York magistrates heard of health and safety failures at the Parsonage Hotel and Spa, Escrick.

In the dock were company director Philip David Smith, and his company Queens Staith Leisure Ltd, both of Lordsmoor Lane, Strensall.

Ben Thomas, prosecuting for Selby District Council, said: “This case arises out of an incident at the spa that the defendant company runs. It resulted in the complainant receiving quite significant injuries.”

Both defendants pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety regulations on November 21 last year at the hotel by exposing people not in their employment to a risk to their health and safety by failure to adhere to health and safety policies and risk assessments and failure to train staff effectively.

Magistrates adjourned the case until December 23 for sentence.

According to Parsonage Hotel's website, its spa has five treatment rooms, a 16-metre swimming pool, a jacuzzi, gymnasium, sauna, steam room and aromatherapy salt room, staffed by a team of “highly qualified, knowledgeable and experienced therapists”.

It offers a range of treatments for men and women and does not cater for children.