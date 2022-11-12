WE'VE had some magnificent skies over York in recent days - full of bright oranges and hot pinks.

And after the rain, there have been rainbows too.

Our Press Camera Club members have been capturing these images and sharing them in our popular group on Facebook.

Garry Hornby took a sensational photo of the sunrise over the Castle Museum - showing the building against a blaze of pinky-orange early-morning cloud.

Pinky-blue skies were captured too by Sarah Gabbatiss who was up early to grab this sensational shot at York Railway Station.

York station by Sarah Gabbatiss (Image: Camera Club)

Nick Fletcher's shot of orange skies reflected in the River Ouse was simply stunning too, as was Anita Barber's sunset image.

Well done also to Malcolm Hare for the shot of a rainbow after a rain shower in Melbourne, East Yorkshire.

The sight of rowers out on the Ouse in York under the early evening light was magical too and the image was by Sarah Hird.

And for a nature in action shot, Martin Pritchard's mute swan having a splash is hard to beat.

Well done everyone, and thanks for sharing.

Would you like to see your photographs in The Press and online?

More than 2,500 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

We will feature pictures from our camera club in The Press and online regularly.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.