Yet more meat has been added to York’s dining scene with the opening today of Fat Hippo.

The Newcastle-based burger chain will be opening its doors this lunchtime in the former Café Rouge on Low Petergate.

The venue promises a “good kind of gluttony” and “an experience to loosen your belt and enjoy.”

Fat Hippo was founded by managing director Michael Philips in 2010 and now has 17 venues nationally, including Headingly in Leeds, Nottingham and two sites in Sheffield.

Head of marketing and communications, Nick Fountain, told the Press that its many followers across social media kept asking the company when it was coming to York.

“It felt right to come here. There are gorgeous quirky buildings that allowed a unique use of space. It’s a great city,” he said.

Fat Hippo says it is different to other burger chains in that it can cater for all, including having a vegan option.

There is variety for children, milkshakes, wines, beer and ice cream.

Around 40 jobs have been created by the venture which has 100 covers in the building which until recently contained Jimmy’s, a music bar.

After a little opposition to original plans from the York Civic Trust to renovate the historic building, scaled down changes have allowed for the company to mark its identity on the venue, whilst respecting its 1772 origins.

The central location comes in a street which features many other restaurants, including the Five Guys burger restaurant.

Fat Hippo company promises “good old-fashioned, roll up your sleeves and get it all over your face food.”

Burgers can be beef, chicken and vegan, and kids can build their own burgers.

Menu highlights include ‘Frickles’ which is fried pickles, a starter you can dip in the special and tangy Fat Hippo sauce.

There is also a Wachos, a starter made from waffle fries, smashed beef and liquid cheese.

The chicken burgers range in price from £12.90 to £15.90, the vegan burgers from £11.90 to £13.90 and the beef burgers from £12.90 to £17.50.

The burgers can also be upgraded with extra patties or chicken and vegan pieces, you can ‘go dirty’ or have extra Hippo seasoning.

A Hippo Hour offer on weekdays (excluding bank holidays) promises two courses for £15 and three courses for £17.50.

The venue also offers a £8 Fat Hippo lunch deal featuring a range of ‘little’ burger options.

The beef is not halal, but all the chicken is certified halal, says the Fat Hippo website.

Delivery and click-and-collect are also offered.

Details can be found at: https://fathippo.co.uk/