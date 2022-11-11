A man who died when his car went over the cliff at Filey Brigg last month has been named.

James Adam Bryan, 28, was the only occupant in the vehicle when it crashed on the rocks near the Blue Dolphin holiday park on October 18 and died at the scene.

An inquest opening was held at North Yorkshire Coroner’s Court this morning (Friday November 11).

It was told Mr Bryan was born in Beverley and lived in Scarborough, but no further details were given.

The full hearing will be held within three months.