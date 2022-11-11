North Yorkshire’s Brymor Ice Cream has launched a new seasonal special flavour for the 2022 festive period – Christmas Pudding!

Available now in both 1 and 5 litre tubs, the ice cream is also on offer in the parlour where the Christmassy flavour is already proving popular with visitors.

Made with rum & raisin, apple, sultanas, glazed cherries, mixed spices and ginger, the ice cream has a creamy, smooth texture and is described as ‘perfect for a festive dessert’.

Sales and Distribution manager, Heather Wilson said: “We love to create new flavours of our award-winning ice cream and with Christmas on the horizon, the team was excited to develop something festive.

“Christmas pudding is traditionally enjoyed at this time of year, so it was an obvious choice and the ice cream is delicious by itself or served as an accompaniment.”

Brymor recently achieved a three star accolade in the 2022 Great Taste Awards for its Amarena Black Cherry Whim Wham, and invested £100,000 in a solar panel installation on its roof to reduce its impact on the environment.

Producing up to 1million litres of ice cream each year, the Masham-based company has earned an enviable reputation and in addition to its parlour which welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, is also stocked in Booths, Waitrose and by many independent retailers, pubs and restaurants.

For more information about Brymor, please see https://brymordairy.co.uk/