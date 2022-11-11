ONLY a decent result at Tottenham Hotspur will vindicate Jesse Marsch’s decision to field a weakened side which was knocked out of the Carabao Cup in midweek.

The Leeds United coach made ten changes for the trip to Wolves on Wednesday, protecting his senior men for the Premier League trip to Spurs on Saturday.

It was a clear indication where his priorities lay – precious points rather than a cup run. Whites fans have been starved of the latter in recent seasons but Marsch no doubt took a longer term view.

After successive league victories against Liverpool and Bournemouth he probably feels that if his men can play to their best they can add to their points tally at Tottenham, who, despite occupying fourth place, have blown hot and cold in recent games.

It won’t get any easier after the World Cup break when the Whites first fixtures are at home to Manchester City and a daunting away trip to Newcastle.

Marsch took the opportunity to look at some of United’s younger players at Molineux – although few expected such wholesale changes with not even any senior player back up on the bench.

Debuts were handed to young trio Mateo Joseph, Sonny Perkins and Darko Gyabi plus 32-year-old keeper Joel Robles.

Marsch was satisfied with all of their performances but they could not prevent Leeds slipping to a 1-0 defeat after a superb late strike from Boubacar Traore.

The only regular first teamer to start at Wolves was Jack Harrison whose place at Tottenham is under increasing threat from the rise of young fliers Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto.

He was replaced by Gnonto after a wretched first-half against Bournemouth – the latest of several below-par performances by the former England Under-21 man.

He could only look on from the dugout as the junior pair combined to win the game against the Cherries in spectacular fashion.

Harrison’s effort has never been in question, starting 12 of United’s 13 Premier League games of the season.

After United fended off summer bids by Newcastle to sign him, he began the campaign well and was being touted as a possible squad member for England’s September friendlies.

Under Marcelo Bielsa he played out wide, whereas Marsch prefers to keep his wingers tucked in to keep the team more compact. The new system does not seem to suit Harrison whose goal threat and overall form has diminished in recent weeks.

With Summerville and Gnonto coming to the fore, Harrison, a man searching for form, may miss out against Spurs although Marsch clearly trusts his experience, particularly in big away games.

United will be without injured Stuart Dallas, Luis Sinisterra and Adam Forshaw for the trip to north London, although forwards Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt will be subject to late fitness tests.

After a strong Spurs side surprisingly lost 2-0 at Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, manager Antonio Conte revealed star attacker Harry Kane is “really, really tired”.

That’s bad news for England ahead of the World Cup, but it seems unthinkable that the national team’s skipper will not start against a Leeds side who offer up far too many chances to opposition Premier League strikers.