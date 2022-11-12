IS this the quickest marriage proposal in York?

Leanne Elvin and Daniel Mclaren Elvin had only been going out for two weeks before the question was popped.

The York couple are celebrating after tying the knot at York Register Office in September.

They have shared photos of their happy day with us.

Meanwhile, let's find out more about Leanne and Daniel's wedding day...

When did you get married?

September 24, 2022

Where did you get married?

York Register Office

Where did you have your reception?

The Royal Oak followed by our evening celebration at The Hospital Sports and Social Club

How did you meet?

Over the internet dating website Plenty of Fish.

Tell us about the proposal

Danny proposed to me on my birthday, we were at home having drinks and celebrating when he decided to ask me... we had literally only being together about two weeks.

What did you both wear?

Danny wore a kilt as he was born in Glasgow (and yes he went as a true Scotsman!). Leanne wore a pretty bride's dress.

What was the best bit about your wedding?

Our wedding day was absolutely amazing from start to finish, literally the whole day was our favourite.

Was your wedding affected by the Covid crisis, if so tell us how?

No, we booked our wedding last summer time, luckily it wasn't it effected by Covid.

Who would you like to thank for making your big day so special?

We would like to thank Senel for doing my wedding hair, my maid of hour and my bridesmaids, absolutely beautiful. Rebecca for doing an amazing job with all our make-up too. A massive thank-you to Kerry, a family friend from Manchester for our gorgeous wedding cake, not forget getting Annie and Ian who managed to get it to York in one piece. DJ Russ for being fantastic as always... not forgetting our friends and family that helped with the buffet, transport and simply just making our day as perfect as it was. Also a massive thank you to our four children - Layce, Ellis, Robin and Marlie for being absolute superstars. We are so proud of you.

Tell us about your honeymoon

Our friends and family kindly gave money as gifts so we can have a honeymoon hopefully next year.

Share your wedding story:

