A WAKE will be held at a York pub next week for punk rocker Stevie Ze Suicide, who died suddenly last month.

Stevie, 68, aka Stephen Roberts, of The Groves, who was the UK Subs' drummer at the height of punk rock in the late 1970s, has already been buried after a small, private funeral service at St Mary's Church in Riccall, held there in accordance with his wishes, said his wife Jude.

She said the wake, to be held from 2pm next Tuesday, November 15, at the Victoria Vaults in Nunnery Lane, would be an opportunity for family and friends to gather and remember Stevie.

"Everybody is welcome who would like to go," she said. "There will be food and we are having videos of him."

She added that items of Stevie, such as T-shirts, CDs and DVDs, would be available to buy for a donation, with any money raised going to the RSPCA.

Jude said last month that Stevie, who had suffered from bouts of depression all his life and had taken his own life, had been a 'gentle and kind man.'

Stevie's manager for the past decade, Mike Harris, said he had had 'talent as a drummer and a songwriter.'