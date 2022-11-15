A DETERMINED North Yorkshire man has wheeled seven miles a day for seven days in his wheelchair in a bid to boost a cause close to his heart.

Angus O'Donnell, 55, who works as a fundraiser for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association, took on the challenge to raise cash for the charity - and more than doubled his target.

He has been inspired by ex- Leeds Rhino player Kevin Sinfield, who is taking on his third set of seven ultra-marathons in seven days to raise money for MND, as his teammate Rob Burrows is living with the condition.

Angus originally hoped to raise £500, but smashed that target before he even started his challenge, and surpassed £1,000 on the third day of his challenge on November 9.

Angus O'Donnell ready for the challenge (Image: Angus O'Donnell)

He began his challenge on November 7 and finished on November 13.

Angus said: "I was nervous to get started, as I'd never gone that far in my wheelchair before, but if Kevin can do consecutive ultra marathons then I can do this.

"Getting up at 6am in the morning and pushing myself to get started is difficult, but when I am out and about it's fantastic.

"People wave, toot their horn and at times they donate because I passed their house.

"I set off from my farm in Milburn and look forward to the scenery, it's quiet and near a canal.

"The route is around the Bielby area so if you pass me in your vehicle please give me a wide berth, I am already in a wheelchair, I don’t want to end up in a box!

"The money raised will go towards research and finding a cure. I am hoping to send it to a research facility in Sheffield."

Angus O'Donnell (Image: Angus O'Donnell)

Angus was diagnosed with a condition called Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP) in October 2021, which left him in a wheelchair.

Three years ago, he had a disc operation in his back but he still struggled to walk.

He said: "It was like a bereavement, I used to be very active, I loved golfing and doing triathlons, though I've been inspired by wheelchair basketball I've seen on TV.

"But HSP is nothing compared to the indiscriminate MND, it's like being locked in a feeling body, and there is no cure.

"MND Association works to improve the lives and care for those living with MND and their families and loved ones who are affected by it, as they go through a grieving process."

If you would like to donate to Angus' Just Giving Page, click here.