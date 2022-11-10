A WOMAN who went missing from her home in North Yorkshire has been found safe and well.
As The Press reported earlier today, North Yorkshire Police were searching for a missing 77-year-old Barlby woman and officers were searching in the area around Selby.
Now a police spokesperson said: "We're very pleased to report that the missing 77-year-old woman who was reported missing from Barlby near Selby has been found safe.
"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal."
