A WOMAN who went missing from her home in North Yorkshire has been found safe and well.

As The Press reported earlier today, North Yorkshire Police were searching for a missing 77-year-old Barlby woman and officers were searching in the area around Selby.

Now a police spokesperson said: "We're very pleased to report that the missing 77-year-old woman who was reported missing from Barlby near Selby has been found safe.

"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal."