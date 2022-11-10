THE TOP two in the York Minster Engineering League premier division at the start of play both suffered setbacks as they played out 2-2 home draws, allowing the closing pack to make significant gains with a third of the season gone.

Wigginton Grasshoppers were shocked by newly promoted Malt Shovel when Bradley Britland capitalised on a defensive error after just three minutes.

Despite a penalty from Jamie Willstrop and a Liam Robertson effort putting the hosts into the lead before the break, Shovel fought back and gained a deserved equaliser via Luke Pearse immediately after the restart.

Late pressure from Wigginton yielded nothing with both sides gaining a point at the final whistle.

Dunnington and Rawcliffe played out a similar result with plenty of action in the dying moments.

Harry Blackwell and James Rothel had scored for their respective sides to leave the score at 1-1 as the 88th minute ticked by.

Blackwell then fired home what looked to be the winner, only to see Eddy Clapham fire home a stoppage-time penalty to earn the visitors a share of the spoils.

The draws from the pacesetters allowed Dringhouses to take advantage of having played more games, moving up to second place following their 4-1 success over Osbaldwick.

Cameron Sanderson bagged a brace for the home team, with Cole Carter and George Brown also netting.

Jack Brimmell responded for Osso. Kirkbymoorside had goals from Ryan Mintoft and Brad Magson to thank for their 2-1 success over Easingwold Town, for whom James Pocklington scored.

Huntington Rovers continued their recent revival with a 3-2 victory over Old Malton St Mary’s.

Dan Marshall and Jonny Bullivant made the score sheet for Rovers, Marshall notching a brace, with Jack Simpson at the double for St Mary’s.

The only game in division one ended in a draw with Duncombe Park and Hemingbrough United both failing to grab a winner in a chance-filled game. James King struck for the hosts with Riley Parrott responding for United in a 1-1 share-all.

Stamford Bridge continue to lead Division Two following their 3-0 triumph over Heslington. Chris Hopkins, Lee Pallender and Jordan Elliot fired in the goals for the hosts.

Wheldrake sit a point behind with two games in hand following their crushing 9-2 win at Cliffe.

A remarkable second-half double hat-trick from substitute William Turner was the basis for the score line, with Chris Verzi, Daniel Smith and Steve McClean having all struck goals for Wheldrake before he began his one-man show.

Henry Price and Lewys Williams bagged the consolation efforts for Cliffe. Damian McMahon, Sam Schofield and Jake Bayram all found the target for Howden in a 3-1 success over Walnut Tree.

With South Milford not in league action, York St John University made the most of their opportunity to move to the summit of division three, defeating Fulford 2-0 to ascend to it.

Ali Harvey and Jenson Joseph proved to be top of the class in the finishing department.

Elvington Harriers moved up to third with a 4-2 victory at Sporting Knavesmire. John Ellis (3) and Jamie Gillies collected the visitors’ haul with Charlie Buckley helping himself to a brace for the home side.

Steve Mounser and Dan Gibney were on the mark for Wilberfoss in their 5-2 home defeat to Copmanthorpe.

Skyler Williams, Stephan Destin and Jak Baker, the latter scoring a hat-trick, fired Cop to the points.

The Beagle moved up to second place in division four and kept their perfect record intact with a bloodless 13-0 win over LNER Builders.