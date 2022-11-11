A paedophile is today behind bars facing a 'substantial' prison sentence after he was convicted of sexually abusing children over two decades.

Some of Keith Merville Phillip's five victims wept in the public gallery of York Crown Court as a jury returned its unanimous guilty verdicts.

Two of the girls he abused had waited many years for justice.

The jury's three men and nine women had been in retirement for just under nine hours spread over two days, considering 16 verdicts.

Phillip showed no reaction, other than bowing his head at one stage, as they declared him guilty of five charges of rape, nine of indecent assault and one each of sexual assault of a girl under 13 and sexual activity with a child.

Some of the rape and indecent assault charges each represented many occasions on which he had sexually abused children.

The jury heard how he systematically carried out sexual crimes against two girls. He had continued even after both told police what he was doing - and police took no action against Phillips, the court heard.

Some years later he had then abused three more girls, on one occasion each.

"You must prepare yourself for a substantial prison sentence," the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told Phillips. "I am not granting you bail. It starts now."

He adjourned sentence so that the police could gather personal statements from the victims. The judge will take into account the impact of Phillips' crimes on them when he sentences him.

Phillips, of Huntington, formerly of Selby and now of no fixed address, will learn how long he must serve behind bars when he returns to York Crown Court on December 2.

The 62-year-old paedophile had denied all 16 counts and during his trial alleged that the victims, all of whom had to give evidence against him, were lying.

"You are the person who has been lying," prosecution barrister Richard Woolfall told him when Phillips gave evidence.

"Because you are simply trying to try to save your own skin and your reputation."

The trial began on Tuesday last week.