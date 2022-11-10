CITY of York Hockey Club struggled in their latest round of fixtures, winning just four of 14 games across all of their teams.

York’s Ladies first team stormed to a 6-3 win at home over Halifax I, a welcome return to winning ways after draws in their last two outings.

Though York started the game well, it was Halifax that broke the deadlock, opening the scoring within the first 20 minutes.

York remained strong, however, equalising through Juliette Schulten who scored her first goal for the club.

The hosts doubled their tally swiftly through Niamh Clements and their advantage was furthered by Laura Horne, her first-time shot giving York a 3-1 lead at the break.

York continued their strong attacks in the second half, earning a short corner just moments after play resumed from which Holly Thornton added a fourth.

Maintaining their pressure, the ball reached Kate Barker after some brilliant defensive work from York.

She played Laura Horne in, before Lily Rowntree added York’s fifth at the far post. Halifax reduced the deficit slightly, scoring two quick goals.

York, however, ensured their victory when Ali Couttie fired their sixth into the Halifax goal. A momentary lapse from the hosts allowed Halifax to add a third, but they had already ensured the win.

Elsewhere, Ladies II travelled to Halifax II where a Cora Seth goal proved the difference, with York winning 1-0.

Ladies III saw their unbeaten run come to an end at home to Leeds Adel III, losing 2-1.

Though York began the game with confidence, they were quickly undone by an early Adel goal.

York battled hard throughout the remainder of the half, equalising just before the break. A Jo Perryman strike deflected into the path of Lucy Tate, who converted.

The hosts dominated for much of the second half, having grown into the game well before half time.

Coming close but not quite converting from several opportunities, York’s work was undone in the game’s dying embers when Adel notched a winning goal.

Meanwhile, Ladies IV were beaten 2-1 by Leeds V at home. Nicola Winter was York’s sole goalscorer.

Ladies V travelled to Horsforth I, where they were beaten 3-2 as Ladies VI played out a 4-4 draw with Leeds University V at home.

Elsewhere, the men’s first team travelled to the table-topping Lindum I, where they were beaten 3-0.

Though York defended well for much of the game, Lindum took advantage of the few opportunities they forged.

York II hosted Wakefield II in a six-goal thriller, drawing 3-3.

Wakefield, who opened the game strong, put York under pressure early and scored from their efforts.

By half time, however, York had equalised courtesy of a Rob Newton goal.

York conceded yet another early goal after the half-time break, from which Wakefield enjoyed a period of control over the game that led to their third goal.

Despite being down by two goals, York looked to reduce the deficit. Cameron Mackay did well to notch his side’s second.

With York back in their attacking stride, a well-worked penalty corner was finished by Jack Allerton, levelling the match at 3-3.

Elsewhere, Men’s III were thrashed 7-0 away at Slazengers as Men’s IV beat Halifax I 6-4.

Men’s V lost 2-0 to Sheffield University Bankers on the road as Men’s VII were beaten 8-0 by Leeds Adel V away.

Meanwhile, Men’s VIII lost 3-1 to Halifax IV at home as York Men’s X, the Badgers, won 5-0 away at Barnsley Development.